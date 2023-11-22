Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’ for Music Box session

Only The Poets celebrate their recent single release by performing a stripped-back version of “Looking At You” for Music Box.

The four-piece from Reading have been building a huge following thanks to a string of sold-out headline tours, as well as supporting acts including Lewis Capaldi and Bastille. They will be embarking on a European tour at the beginning of 2024. Also, watch them perform their recently released single “Every God I Pray To“.

Catch a new artist on Music Box every week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, via desktop, mobile or connected TV.