Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen ‘flashed’ her on set of Home Improvement in 1991

Pamela Anderson has alleged Tim Allen “flashed” her on the set of Home Improvement.

In an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, Anderson said the incident occurred in 1991 when she was 23 years old and Allen was 37.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” the excerpt reads.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly - completely naked underneath.”

Allen has denied the claims, saying the described incident “never happened”, adding “I would never do such a thing”.

