Patrick Kielty delivers emotional opening monologue in first Late Late Show as host

Patrick Kielty became emotional during his opening monologue as he took over as presenter of The Late Late Show on RTE One last night (15 September).

The Co Down comedian took over from Ryan Tubridy as the host of the show following revelations that the Irish broadcaster misreported the salary paid to the former star presenter between 2017 and 2022.

Tubridy stepped down as host in May after 14 years.

In his first opening segment, Kielty, 52, spoke about his grandfather and how he was the reason behind him watching The Late Late Show with his brothers during his childhood.