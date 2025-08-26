Perrie Edwards proudly shows off scar in new single teaser video

Perrie Edwards proudly displayed her scar on her stomach in a behind-the-scenes video for the cover of her new single "If He Wanted To He Would."

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, 26 August, the singer — who shot to fame in Little Mix — was pictured by a pool in a red bikini and what appeared to be a floral cape.

Her stomach scar, which is from Perrie undergoing surgery on her oesophagus as a child, was visible just below her bikini top.

Edwards has announced the first album of her solo career, Perrie, following Little Mix's hiatus.