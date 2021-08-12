Sony’s latest acquisition of anime streaming service Crunchyroll could mean a ‘premium’ option of PS Plus is in the cards for the future.

Sony has completed its $1.1 Billion acquisition of anime streaming service Crunchyroll and is looking to include it in a “more expensive premium PlayStation Plus offering”, Eurogamer reports.

Users of the gaming console currently get free games and online play for their subscription fee but this new upgrade looks to include a video pass service which is currently being trialed in Poland.

This new upgrade looks to be the Japanese companies answer to Microsoft's hugely successful Xbox Game Pass.