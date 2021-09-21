The Queen’s Gambit cast and crew celebrate Emmy wins with game night

You might have expected the cast and crew of hit Netflix show The Queen’s Gambit to spend their first awards night together out on the town painting the place red – but in a fitting tribute to the show itself they celebrated by playing some games together.

Star of the show Anya Taylor-Joy said chess was “the only thing we’re not playing tonight," in a nod to her now-iconic character Beth Harmon.

The Queen’s Gambit earned 11 Emmys this year out of a total of 18 nominations, with Scott Frank picking up the best director of a limited series accolade.