Robin Williams' son Zak shares a heartfelt tribute to his late father for being an “inspiration” to others on the seventh anniversary of his death, as he said he is "celebrating" the acting legend's memory.

The Hollywood legend sadly took his own life on August 14th, 2011 at the age of 63 after being diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia.

Eldest son Zak took to Twitter to honour the ‘Hook’ star saying “The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family “, alongside a picture of the late star.