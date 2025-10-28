Sean Bean reveals Daniel Day-Lewis’s sweet gesture in Anemone preparation

Sean Bean has revealed that Daniel Day-Lewis invited him over to spend time at his house before they began filming Anemone.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (28 October), the Game of Thrones actor discussed his performance in the upcoming psychological drama film, which sees the pair play estranged brothers who reunite in a cabin in the woods of northern England.

Bean, who is from Yorkshire, said the pair spent several days together in Ireland before filming, though joked: “I think it was only because [Day-Lewis] was trying to copy my accent.”

He said Day-Lewis was “very clever” and that he would have “done the same” if the roles were reversed.

The film marks Day-Lewis’ return to screens for the first time since 2017’s Phantom Thread.