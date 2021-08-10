Selena Gomez has admitted she was too young to realise she "signed her life away" to Disney at the start of her career.

The actor turned popstar reflected on her breakout role on Wizards of Waverly Place and admitted that was the moment she signed her ‘life away to Disney’ when she was just 15 years old.

Gomez revealed at the TCA Summer 2021 Tour: “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set”

The starlet has recently returned to the house of mouse, starring in the Disney+ original Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin.