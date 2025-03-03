SNL cold open: Mike Myers crashes Trump Zelensky meeting as Elon Musk

Saturday Night Live opened this week’s show with “a replay” of the unprecedented Oval Office meeting between Donald Trump, JD Vance and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Comedian Mike Myers crashed Saturday’s (1 March) cold open as Elon Musk, appearing in the sketch that reimagined the now-infamous Oval Office meeting.

In a reenactment of Friday’s White House meeting that SNL described as going “really, really well,” Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, introduced himself as the “CEO of Gaza hotel,” referring to the real president’s plans to make the war-torn region a “Riviera of the Middle East.”