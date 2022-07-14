Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:42
Stranger Things' character Eddie Munson honoured with crop circle
A crop circle of Stranger Things’ character Eddie Munson designed by artist Stan Herd, appeared in an Indiana field with the inscription “Eddie Munson 4 ever”.
The depiction of Eddie, tongue out with his fingers pointed up against his head, was shared in a video by Stranger Things YouTube account, with Metallica’s Master of Puppets, which he improvised heroically in the show, playing in the background.
Eddie’s character, a friendly metalhead, was introduced in the fourth season of the Netflix series.
