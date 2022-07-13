Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn broke down on stage during the London Film and Comic Con on Sunday (10 July) after a fan thanked him for “being so nice.”

The British actor became emotional as a fan expressed her gratitude for his kindness and for his character Eddie Munson being “the outsider”.

"We’ve all connected with Eddie for one reason or another," she said.

While wiping his tears with his elbow, he joked to the fan: "Why did you do that?”

The 29-year-old stars as rebellious Eddie Munson in Stranger Things’ fourth season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.