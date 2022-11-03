Video footage obtained by TMZ appears to show an unidentified man standing with a gun in his pocket moments before Takeoff was fatally shot.

The rapper, who was part of the trio Migos, was killed on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, after attending a private party.

A new video identifies a person of interest in the case, who can be seen standing with a gun as Quavo gets into an argument with someone.

The same individual can then be seen with the gun drawn before shots are heard.

Police are aware of the footage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.