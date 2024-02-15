Taylor Swift reveals why she loves the British accent in a 2019 resurfaced clip.

A 19-year-old Swift tells BBC Breakfast presenters how much she loves UK fans pronouncing her name in the interview, which aired five years ago.

She also speaks of her hopes to tour the world and mirror her success in America here in the UK.

Swift says: “I love it here, the fans have been so amazing showing up wherever we go and bringing me presents.

“I especially love it because they pronounce my name ‘Tayla’.”