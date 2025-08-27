Jason Kelce has congratulated his brother Travis and fiancé Taylor Swift on their newly announced engagement.

During the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast released on Wednesday (27 August), the former NFL star addressed the “gigantic piece of news that just hit the waves”.

He said the team at “New Heights” wanted to a send the celebrity couple a “giant congratulations on being engaged”, erupting into cheers as he dubbed the moment the “proposal heard around the world”.

The pop superstar was proposed to by the Chief player two weeks ago, with the couple sharing the news on Instagram on Tuesday (26 August).