Timothée Chalamet’s ‘digital footprint’ landed Wonka role

Timothée Chalamet's "digital footprint" landed him the role in Wonka, Paul King has suggested.

The director told The Times he cast the 27-year-old based on "all the great movies he’s been in," but also admitted to having seen some old footage of Chalamet in his high school days which are now all over social media.

“Because we live in this ridiculous century, some of Timmy’s high school performances are on the internet and have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times,” King said.

“If mine were on the internet I would never work again."