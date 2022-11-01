Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:22
Children recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
Famous scenes from the UK’s favourite sitcoms have been recreated with a cast of children between the ages of nine and 13 to celebrate UK Gold’s 30th birthday.
The TV channel was launched on 1 November 1992, three decades ago.
Moments from both The Vicar of Dibley and Only Fools and Horses have been recreated in celebration of the broadcasting anniversary.
In one clip, a young Del Boy recreates the famous moment the character falls through the bar - in what is widely regarded as one of the greatest sitcom scenes in history.
