Euphoria: Barbie Ferreira confirms exit from HBO show

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira has confirmed that she will be departing the HBO television series.

The actress, 25, confirmed on her Instagram Stories that she is saying goodbye to her character Kat Hernandez ahead of the third season.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," Ms Ferreria wrote.

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy."

