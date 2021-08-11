Twitch has announced they will now inform streamers why they have been temporarily banned.

The streaming giant was founded in 2011 and later acquired by Amazon in 2014 for $1 billion leading it to become the number one streaming platform.

Despite this, temporary twitch bans have been a big source of drama of the years with users complaining about a lack of clarity over their ban.

Twitch Support wrote on Twitter: “Enforcement notifications sent to suspended users will include the name of the content and the date of the violation to ensure they have better clarity about what content is being actioned on”.