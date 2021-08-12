Eastenders and Sherlock actor Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84.

Her agent said the actress died at her home in Edinburgh, surrounded by her family, after being ill for several months.

“Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times," her sons said in a statement.

Stubbs rose to fame in the 1960s when she starred alongside Cliff Richard in Summer Holiday.

Over her vast career, she starred in the sitcom Till Death Do Us Part and comedy sketch series The Catherine Tate Show.