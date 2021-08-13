Sony Pictures has announced plans to delay the theatrical release of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ by a few weeks amid the Covid-19 Delta Surge.

Andy Serkis directs the sequel, which returns Tom Hardy in the titular role, as the symbiote will be battling Woody Harrelson’s villainous Carnage.

The superhero blockbuster will now be released on October 15th, a couple of weeks after its planned September 2nd release amid fears over the Covid-19 Delta Variant.

This becomes the second big studio film to move from September after Paramout’s ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’.