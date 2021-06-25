Will Smith has announced he will release Will, a new memoir co-written by New York Times bestselling author Mark Manson, on 9 November.

The Hollywood star revealed the book’s cover art in an Instagram post, showing artist Brandan “B-mike” Odums’ process of painting the portrait. “5 layers, each repping a different stage of my life...Beautiful!” the actor wrote.

The book will chronicle Smith’s life, from his upbringing in West Philadelphia to his success in music, TV and in film, from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series to blockbusters such as Independence Day, Men in Black and Hitch.