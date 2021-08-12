Will Young has said “it’s probably a good thing” that The X Factor is not returning, after ITV revealed that there were “no current plans” to air another series following its last run in 2018. Speaking to BBC’s Breakfast, the “Leave Right Now”singer - who found fame on the singing contest Pop Idol - said “it’s always good to have a bit of soul searching” and that “maybe that’s what X Factor needs to do”.

Young also said that Pop Idol contestants “weren’t manipulated” but “did just turn up and sing”, adding that “things were done properly”.