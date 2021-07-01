WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got married on Tuesday.

The professional wrestlers have been engaged since August 2019 and have now tied the knot, with Rollins revealing the news on his social media.

He shared a photo of his partner training in a beautiful setting, with the caption: “Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married.”

WWE also appeared to confirm the news on their official website.

Back in December, Seth and Becky welcomed their firstborn daughter, Roux, into the world.