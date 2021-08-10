Xbox has announced details of its Gamescom 2021 showcase, suggesting it will feature the “biggest exclusive games line up ever”.

The show will take place on 24 August, and fans can expect to see “in-depth” updates from some previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles.

While it hasn't been confirmed, new details for games including Halo Infinite, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Forza Horizon 5 are eagerly anticipated.

Updates from some of Xbox’s third-party partners will also feature.

This year's Gamescom event will be all-digital for the second year in a row, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.