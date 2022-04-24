Macron wins presidential election beating Le Pen, exit polls predict

The first exit polls are predicting a win for Emmanuel Macron over his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen.

They are forecasting 58.2 per cent votes were cast in favour of the current president, compared to 41.8 per cent for the National Rally leader.

If the projections are borne out by official results, Mr Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term in two decades. But concern has been raised - including by the President’s allies - over millions voting for the far-right.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.