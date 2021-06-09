Watch all the goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2020-21 Serie A and Coppa Italia campaigns. Ronaldo finished the season with 31 goals to his name in domestic competition - his second best return in a Juventus shirt since moving to Turin in 2018. The Portuguese international's most prolific season for Juventus so far was 2019-20 where he scored 33 goals in domestic competition, plus another four in the Champions League. That was also the season where he helped Juventus a ninth successive league title.