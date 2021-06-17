Frenkie De Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Gerard Piqué, Pedri and Sergi Roberto check out the new FC Barcelona kit for the 2021/22 season. Go behind the scenes at the new kit's photoshoot at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The front of the shirt features the St George Cross - in honour of the patron saint of Barcelona - along with the Senyera, the Catalan flag. The men's team's sponsor Rakuten appears on the front of the shirt, along with the UNICEF logo on the back.