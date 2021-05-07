This is how Unai Emery’s Villarreal side celebrated reaching the 2020-21 Europa League final after knocking out Arsenal. It was the first time that the Spanish club had reached the final of a European competition. Emery's team took a 2-1 lead heading into the second at the Emirates, in May 2021. One goal would have been sufficient for the Gunners to go through on an away goal. But Villarreal held firm defensively to secure a 0-0 draw against Emery's former club.