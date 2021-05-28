FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta provided an update on Lionel Messi's contract situation in an end-of-season press conference. Messi's contract is due to expire in June 2021. Laporta said: "The new contract with Messi is going well, but it's not done. We have to keep working on it but the relationship is a really good one and Messi loves Barça. We get the impression, all of us, that we are getting everything we need to ready so that Messi stays at Barça."