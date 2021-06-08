Check out João Cancelo's press conference about Sergio Busquets testing positive for Covid-19 after the friendly between Portugal and Spain. Cancelo said: "When we are in contact with infected people we always think the worst, but we did all the tests, everyone was negative. Manchester City also had a lot of infected players and I still haven't caught the virus. I think it's luck, this virus is something we can't explain, anyone can be infected and is subject to it."