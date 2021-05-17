Jürgen Klopp beamed with happiness after Alisson Becker's late winner for Liverpool against West Brom in May 2021. Goalkeeper Alisson came forward for a 95th minute corner, with the scores locked at 1-1. The Reds needed three points to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive. Alisson headed home from the set piece to spark huge celebrations at the Hawthorns, with Liverpool triumphing 2-1. The Brazilian became the first goalkeeper to find the net in Liverpool's history.