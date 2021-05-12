Pep Guardiola has won titles in Germany and Spain but after clinching his third league title with Manchester City, he said the test of winning the Premier League in England is the "toughest by far". Manchester United's loss against Leicester City meant City mathematically secured the title. United were unable to catch City, who were crowned Premier League champions for the sixth time. Guardiola had previously led City to the Premier League's top spot in 2017-18 and again in 2018-19.