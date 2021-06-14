Check out some of the best goals scored by Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his time in Barcelona. Ibrahimovic moved to the Camp Nou from Inter in 2009, as part of a part-exchange deal with Samuel Eto'o. In his solitary season for FC Barcelona, the Swedish international netted 22 goals in 46 appearances for the club. He also lifted five trophies during his time in a Barca shirt - the 2009-10 LaLiga title, two Supercups, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.