Alison Hammond mentions ‘sexiest thing’ boyfriend does in rare public admission

Alison Hammond has revealed what she thinks the “sexiest thing” a man can do, whilst making a rare comment about her boyfriend.

On Friday’s (26 September) episode of This Morning, Hammond, co-host Dermot O’Leary, and panellists Nick Ferrari and Sonia Sodha talked about what the “rules” are for being a modern gentlemen.

Ferrari said standing up when your partner leaves a table is a must, which Hammond was quick to agree with. “I’m not going to lie, that has happened to me, and it’s probably one of the sexiest things I have ever ever seen.”

When O’Leary teased her and asked if she was referring to him, she replied: “Obviously, my boyfriend does it every time I come home.”

Hammond has been dating David Putman, 28, since 2023.