Alison Hammond has shared an awkward interaction with former The Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, who she claims will “never forgive her”.

Appearing on Heart Radio with co-host Noel Fielding on Tuesday (2 September), Hammond revealed that she recently met Giedroyc, who presented the show with Sue Perkins from 2010 to 2016 during its BBC run.

She said the 57-year-old approached her and told her she loves her work on the baking show, to which Hammond thanked her and praised her as a “beautiful and classy woman”.

“At the end, I went ‘say hello to Mel for me’”, the 50-year-old said, to which Giedroyc replied: “I will, and Sue”.

Bursting into laughter, Hammond said she “absolutely ruined it at the end, she’s never going to forgive me”.