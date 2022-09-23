Lisa Snowdon crowned winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2022

Lisa Snowdon was crowned the new Celebrity MasterChef champion on Thursday night, 22 September.

As the result was announced, the Capital Breakfast host hugged the other competitors, as she said in disbelief “shut the front door.”

The 50-year-old presenter triumphed after six weeks of challenges culminating in a three-course meal to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, going head to head with fellow finalists Danny Jones and Melanie Blatt to win the competition.

Her winning menu featured poached rhubarb, pan-fried mackerel, pan-fried duck breast and and fried mushrooms and cavolo nero.

