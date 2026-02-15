The best snowy getaways for every kind of skier

Looking for the best places to hit the snow? Travel editors Annabel Grossman and Ted Thornhill break down their standout ski destinations, from Val Thorens in the French Alps and Corvara in the Italian Dolomites, to Niseko in Hokkaido, Japan, plus two of Canada’s top ski towns.

We explain what makes each place different, when to visit for the best snow, and how to make the most of it once you’re on the slopes.

Watch Travel Smart on Independent TV