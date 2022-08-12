Balloons fill the sky after lift off at Bristol’s International Fiesta

Balloons have filled the sky above Bristol as the International Fiesta returned for 2022.

Friday marked the first mass take-off event in three years - after the Thursday evening flight was cancelled due to weather conditions.

Many revellers arrived at Ashton Court in the early hours of the morning to watch the balloons launch shortly after 6:30am and more than 100 hot air balloons are expected to fill the air over the next four days.

