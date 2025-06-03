Expert urges broadband customers to do one thing to avoid overpaying

A tech expert has urged customers to make one key change that would save them from spending more than £30 a month on their WiFi bill.

Speaking to BBC Morning Live, Georgie Barrat said customers should check if they are still tied to their contracts, as a third of people are not but continue to let it “roll on and on”.

If your contract has expired, she recommends “shopping about” and picking a lesser-known brand, reminding people that there are over 50 regional broadband providers.

Barrat said if you are fond of your existing company, then still hunt around for better deals and try haggle your provider down.

She stressed that customers should be searching for full fibre broadband deals.