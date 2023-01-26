Schoolboy entrepreneur returns bins to neighbours for cash in effort to buy bike

A seven-year-old budding entrepreneur from Arkansas who is “obsessed with being an adult” has set up his own business returning dustbins to neighbours so he could buy himself a dirt bike.

Liam Roller set up ‘Liam’s Dumpsta Service’ in December 2022, wheeling bins back to his neighbours’ houses after they’re emptied by refuse collectors.

The youngster’s business was so successful that he was able to save up for the $280 (£226) bike in just six weeks.

“He loves the responsibility of it,” Liam’s mother Angela Roller said.

