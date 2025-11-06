This Morning presenter Cat Deeley chipped her tooth live on air as she tested out special Bonfire Night treats.

The 49-year-old and her co-host Ben Shephard were joined by chef Elliot Grover, who helped them make a number of toffee apples as part of a cooking segment on 5 November.

As they tried a selection of treats, including popping candy and maple bacon varieties, Grover insisted that they were not hard enough to harm their teeth, though did warn them to “be careful”.

Biting into one of the apples, Deely suddenly paused and felt her tooth with her finger, looking concerned. Shepherd laughed: “Has that tooth gone a bit wobbly?”

Speaking to Loose Women’s Kaye Adams after the segment, she exclaimed: “I’ve chipped my tooth!”