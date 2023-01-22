Chinese New Year celebrated with colourful parades through central London

Chinese New Year is being celebrated with colourful parades through central London to mark the first day of the lunar calendar.

This footage shows the joyous scene as dragons, lions, rabbits and more parade figures entertained those who took to the streets.

In the Chinese Zodiac this year is the year of the rabbit, meaning this year is expected to be a year of hope in Chinese culture.

Trafalgar square is along the spots graced with the festivities on Sunday, 22 January.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.