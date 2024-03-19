Christina Applegate how her “sick sense of humour” has kept her going after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The Dead to Me actor, 52, publicly shared news of her diagnosis in 2021.

Applegate has spoken frequently about how the condition affects her, opening up on how she copes with her symptoms during an appearance on Monday’s (18 March) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

When the host described how “sick” Applegate’s sense of humour is, she replied: “It’s how I live. It’s how I keep myself okay.”