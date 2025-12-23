Why does festive burnout hit women harder?

A doctor has shared a message to women who are experiencing “festive burnout” over the Christmas period.

Posting on Instagram on Monday (22 December), Doctor Amir Khan said: “Christmas burnout hits women harder because it isn’t just about food or money or time. It’s about responsibility. “

He said that women face immense pressure to keep Christmas “magical” whilst planning many of the festivities, which can be tough when you’re already “exhausted”.

Doctor Khan emphasises that if you’re feeling more irritable this holiday season, “you’re not doing anything wrong, you’re just human”, stressing that sometimes resting and listening to your body is “the healthiest thing you can do”.