Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity

A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.

This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.

All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.

Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.

The brothers have been running the show since 1994.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.