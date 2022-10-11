Date set for King's coronation at Westminster Abbey

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

More than 2,000 people will fill the Abbey to see King Charles and the Queen Consort being crowned.

It has not yet been confirmed who will attend the ceremony, or whether the day will be a bank holiday.

Archie, the King’s grandson, will turn four on the dame day.

The date was chosen in consultation with the government, the Church of England, and the royal household.

Sign up for our newsletters.