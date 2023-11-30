Royal author Omid Scobie breaks his silence following the naming of two senior members of the royal family alleged to have raised questions about the colour of Prince Archie’s skin.

Mr Scobie gave his first television interview on Thursday (30 November), since the alleged royal family members were named in the Dutch version of his book Endgame.

The royal writer was asked by This Morning presenter Alison Hammond if he was upset by what had happened.

Mr Scobie replied: “I have never submitted a book that had their names in it, so I can only talk about my version. I am obviously frustrated. I wouldn’t say I am upset about it because I have been operating in a bubble of no emotion.”