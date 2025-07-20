Fiona Phillips issues rare video message after Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Fiona Phillips has appeared in a rare video message, thanking readers for their support of her Alzheimer's memoir, posted to her husband Martin Frizell's Instagram account on Friday (18 July).

The TV presenter was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2022 and went public in 2023 to raise awareness and tackle stigma surrounding the disease.

Phillips, who married the former editor of This Morning in 1997, has documented her experiences in a new book titled Remember When: My Life With Alzheimer’s, written with the help of Frizell and journalist Alison Phillips.