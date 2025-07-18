Martin Frizell gives sad update on wife Fiona Phillips’ dementia diagnosis

Martin Frizell has share a sad update on his wife Fiona Phillips’ dementia diagnosis as he admitted every day is either “bad or wretched”.

Appearing on Newsnight with Victoria Derbyshire on Wednesday (16 July), the former This Morning boss said: “I used to say good days and bad days, now I just say bad days or wretched days.”

Mr Frizell said his wife asked him 72 times where she was going during a 35 minute taxi ride to the doctor.

He said: “It’s pretty much most days where her short term memory is shot.”